Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises 1.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Equitable by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,702.61. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,332 shares of company stock worth $5,993,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $55.97 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.