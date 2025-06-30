Kendall Capital Management Has $4.04 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $89.58 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

