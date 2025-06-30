Kendall Capital Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upbound Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.73. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 2.74%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $516,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,087.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

