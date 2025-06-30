Kendall Capital Management Buys 660 Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $3,871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lear by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,566,000 after acquiring an additional 283,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lear by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $126.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.