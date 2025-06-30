Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,577.49 or 0.02389360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and $7.46 thousand worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,513.45 or 0.99666209 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.79 or 0.99242880 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 2,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,411 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 2,912.01861064. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,617.90329224 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,488.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

