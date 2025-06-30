KE (NYSE:BEKE) versus DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Critical Review

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

KE has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KE alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.80 billion 1.75 $556.89 million $0.53 34.97 DeNA $1.08 billion 1.81 $159.67 million $1.44 12.13

This table compares KE and DeNA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KE has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KE and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 4.48% 6.75% 3.74% DeNA 14.75% 10.39% 6.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KE and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 6 0 3.00 DeNA 0 0 0 0 0.00

KE currently has a consensus price target of $27.16, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than DeNA.

Summary

KE beats DeNA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services. The company operates Beike, an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services; Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; Agent Cooperation Network, an operating system that fosters reciprocity and bonding among various service providers; and software-as-a-service systems. It also owns the Deyou brand for connected brokerage stores; and other brands. In addition, the company offers contract, secure payment, escrow, and other services. KE Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About DeNA

(Get Free Report)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members’ health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.