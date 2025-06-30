KBC Group NV Sells 30,864 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,864 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $38,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $266.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

