KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

