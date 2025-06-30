KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

