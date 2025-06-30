Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 41,118 shares.The stock last traded at $48.04 and had previously closed at $47.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Karooooo from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Karooooo had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

