K2 Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

K2 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. K2 Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $126.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $130.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $360.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

