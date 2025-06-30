K2 Financial Inc. Buys 2,791 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

K2 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after buying an additional 3,375,950 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after buying an additional 2,591,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

