JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Trademark Financial Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 452,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 92,131 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

