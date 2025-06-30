JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 524.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,974,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA opened at $79.69 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.