Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

