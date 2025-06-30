Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

JCI opened at $105.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $105.89.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.