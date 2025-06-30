Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

