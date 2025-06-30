Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

