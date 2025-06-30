JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 16th

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
JKS opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
