JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 16th

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.