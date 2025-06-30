JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.16.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

