Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Income ETF comprises about 4.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 52.13% of Janus Henderson Income ETF worth $40,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,074,000.

Get Janus Henderson Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIII opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 million and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Janus Henderson Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Janus Henderson Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Income ETF (JIII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. The fund seeks high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.