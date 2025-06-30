James Hardie Industries (JHX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare James Hardie Industries to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James Hardie Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio James Hardie Industries $3.88 billion $424.00 million 28.04 James Hardie Industries Competitors $6.91 billion $580.08 million 23.44

James Hardie Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than James Hardie Industries. James Hardie Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares James Hardie Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James Hardie Industries 10.94% 31.52% 12.86% James Hardie Industries Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Volatility and Risk

James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for James Hardie Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James Hardie Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 James Hardie Industries Competitors 242 1410 2268 108 2.56

James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus target price of $39.12, indicating a potential upside of 42.33%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 10.98%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

