Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.37 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $231.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

