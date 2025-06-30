Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Shares of 836 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MMC opened at $216.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

