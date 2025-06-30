Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 142,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 95.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

