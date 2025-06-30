J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 21,982 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

