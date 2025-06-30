J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

