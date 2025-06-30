J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

HYG stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.73 and a 12 month high of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

