J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 445 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $364.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.70 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

