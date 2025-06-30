J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 5,950 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

