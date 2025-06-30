J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 1,982 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,925,665.06. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,544 shares of company stock valued at $406,383,249 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Up 4.4%

CVNA opened at $319.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.97. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

