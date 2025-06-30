iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,854,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,653,000 after purchasing an additional 856,252 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $119.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $120.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

