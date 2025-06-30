iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

