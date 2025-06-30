iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $106.30 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.02 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

