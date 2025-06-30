iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

