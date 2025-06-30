iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

