iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $122,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $421.70 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $423.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

