iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $337.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $339.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

