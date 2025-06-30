iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Lifted by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after buying an additional 134,546 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

