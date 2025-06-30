iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,578 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.