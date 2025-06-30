iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 91,976 shares.The stock last traded at $40.90 and had previously closed at $40.58.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $701.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $282,900,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,384,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

