iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

