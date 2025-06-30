iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,693 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

