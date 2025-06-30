iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Decreased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

