iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $617.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $584.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $620.47. The company has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.