iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $116.69 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

