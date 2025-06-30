IRON Financial LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after purchasing an additional 226,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.35 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

