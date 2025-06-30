IRON Financial LLC Takes $533,000 Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after buying an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CDW by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

CDW Trading Up 0.1%

CDW stock opened at $177.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.35. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.