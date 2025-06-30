IRON Financial LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

