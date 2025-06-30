Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $548.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average of $503.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $552.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.